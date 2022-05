Shamrock Rovers' lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division is seven points this morning.

That's after they beat UCD 3-nil in Belfield last night.

Second-placed Derry City will look to close the gap when they host Dundalk tonight.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, St Patrick's Athletic meet Shelbourne in a Dublin derby while Bohemians take on Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United go up against Finn Harps.