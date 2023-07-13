Advertisement
Sexton May Miss World Cup Warm Ups

Jul 13, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton will face a disciplinary hearing today arising from his behaviour towards the match officials at the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle in May.

The province are also in the dock for 'failing to exercise reasonable control' over Sexton.

If Sexton receives a ban it would affect his participation in Ireland's World Cup warm up games and maybe even the tournament itself.

Ireland face Italy, England and Samoa before the tournament begins against Romania in France on September 9th.

