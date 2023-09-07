Sexton Captains Ireland For World Cup Opener Against Romania

Johnny Sexton makes his first appearance in six months as he returns to captain the Ireland in their World Cup Opener.

Sexton resumes his number 10 jersey as they take on Romania with Gibson-Park as his scrum half.

Keith Earls is named on the right wing alongside Hugo Keenan and James Lowe in the back three. No place for Robbie Henshaw with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki paired named as the centres for Ireland.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, Joe McCarthy – one of six players in the starting XV set for their Rugby World Cup debuts – partnering James Ryan in the second row.

Tadhg Beirne is named at blindside flanker while Peter O’Mahony moves to openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Farrell has strong options among his bench with Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole the front row reinforcements, Iain Henderson and Josh van der Flier, and Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Robbie Henshaw providing the backline replacements.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(31)

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)(100)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(52)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(47)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(21)

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain)(113)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(26)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(54)

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(37)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(67)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(3)

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(55)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(41)

7. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(96)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(31)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(21)

17. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(3)

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(11)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(74)

20. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(52)

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(107)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(6)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(65)

The opening match of the tournament is tomorrow night as host nation France take on New Zealand in Paris.