Advertisement
Sport

Semi Final's Day At Wimbledon

Jul 13, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Semi Final's Day At Wimbledon Semi Final's Day At Wimbledon
Share this article

It's women's semi finals day at Wimbledon.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine faces Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, with Tunisian Ons Jabeur to play Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Play begins on centre court at 1.30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus