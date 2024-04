Mark Selby has become the latest big name casualty in the World Championship first round.

The four-time Crucible champion was beaten 10-frames to 6 by Joe O’Connor.

On the other table, Mark Williams and Si Jiahui are level at 4-frames apiece.

This evening will see Stuart Bingham resume with a 6-3 lead on Gary Wilson.

And Robert Milkins gets his first round match underway against Pang Junxu.