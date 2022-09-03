Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 3, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Power Travel 15 Premier
Killarney Athletic 3-1 Castleisland

TODAY:

Lol O’Leary 16’s Girls Cup Final (from last season) Killarney Celtic v
Inter Kenmare 2pm @ Camp

13 Girls Premier
MEK v Park 10.30

15 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic A v Inter Kenmare 10.30 Listowel Celtic v MEK Galaxy
3pm

12 Boys Premier
Park A v Killorglin A 12.30

13 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic v Killorglin 10.30
Inter Kenmare v Ballyhar 10.30
MEK v Killarney Athletic 12n

15 Boys Premier
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare 10.30
MEK v Listowel Celtic 2pm

