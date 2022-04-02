Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

World of Tiles 14 Premier
Listowel Celtic 0-6 St Brendan’s Park
Park move up to 3rd in the table after the win
Kerry go to Treaty United today in the EA Sports Under 17 League.
There’s a kick-off time of 2 at University Limerick.
