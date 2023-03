Saturday local GAA fixtures and results

Fri, 10 Mar,

Credit Union Senior Hurling Division 1, Venue: Abbeydorney

Abbeydorney 2-12 St Brendan's 2-7

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Abbeydorney 2-12 St Brendan's 2-7

East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored By Frank Doran safeguard secuity.ie

Division 2 Final

Spa: 0-12 Currow 1-8

Division 1 back game

Rathmore 2-20 Glenflesk 2-08

Today:

Senior Hurling Division 1

Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes V Ballyduff 16:00

Minor Football League Division 1

Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion 15:00

Minor Football League Division 2A

Venue: Tarbert, Tarbert V Ardfert Football Club 15:00

Minor Football League Division 2B

Venue: Milltown, Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 15:00

Minor Football League Division 4A

Venue: Sneem, Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Glenflesk 15:00

Minor Football League Division 4B

Venue: Churchill, Churchill V Moyvane 15:30

Minor Football League Division 6A

Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), Finuge V Renard - St. Mary's 15:00

Venue: Castlegregory, Castlegregory GAA Club V Beaufort 15:00

Minor Football League Division 6B

Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), Beale V St Senan's 15:00

Venue: Fossa, Fossa V Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 15:45

Venue: Lispole, Annascaul/Lispole V Firies 16:00

Minor Football League Division 8

Venue: Dromid , Dromid/Waterville V Ballymacelligott 15:00

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Dr. Crokes home to Ballyduff at 4

County Minor Football League

First named at home

Games at 3 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion

Division 2A

Tarbert V Ardfert

Division 2B

Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes

Division 4A

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Glenflesk

Ballyduff V Na Gaeil

Division 4B

Churchill V Moyvane

Division 6A

Finuge V Renard - St. Mary's

Castlegregory V Beaufort

Division 6B

Beale V St Senan's

Fossa V Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders @ 3.45

Annascaul/Lispole V Firies @ 4.00

Division 8

Dromid/Waterville V Ballymacelligott

Kenmare Shamrocks V Northern Gaels

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League

Semi-Final

@ 12.30

Lispole host Annascaul

East Kerry Scór na nÓg, sponsored by Killarneycreditunion.ie, is on today at 3 in Fossa Community Hall.