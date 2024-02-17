Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie
Division 2
Round 3
0-11 Kilgarvan v Currow 4-12
Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior League Fixtures
Round 2
John Mitchels v St Pat's
Today
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Games at 3 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Division 1A
Austin Stacks V Rathmore 2:00
An Ghaeltacht V Killarney Legion
Listowel Emmets V Spa Killarney
Division 1B
Kenmare Shamrocks V Laune Rangers
Ballymacelligott V Keel/Listry
Dr. Crokes V John Mitchels
Division 3A
Kilcummin V Churchill
Na Gaeil V Glenflesk
Milltown/Castlemaine V St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia
Division 3B
Cordal V Ballyduff 11:00
St Senan's V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 1:00
Firies V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats
Division 5A
Ardfert Football Club V Currow
Division 5B
Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia V Fossa
Annascaul/Lispole V Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Division 7
Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory GAA Club
Dromid/Waterville V Desmonds/Scartaglen
In Round 4 of the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League today An Ghaeltacht host Dingle at 12.30.
The game doubles up as a qualifier for the Comórtas Sinsear of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.