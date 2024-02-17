Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie

Division 2

Round 3

0-11 Kilgarvan v Currow 4-12

Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior League Fixtures

Round 2

John Mitchels v St Pat's

Today

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

Games at 3 unless otherwise stated

First named at home

Division 1A

Austin Stacks V Rathmore 2:00

An Ghaeltacht V Killarney Legion

Listowel Emmets V Spa Killarney

Division 1B

Kenmare Shamrocks V Laune Rangers

Ballymacelligott V Keel/Listry

Dr. Crokes V John Mitchels

Division 3A

Kilcummin V Churchill

Na Gaeil V Glenflesk

Milltown/Castlemaine V St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia

Advertisement

Division 3B

Cordal V Ballyduff 11:00

St Senan's V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 1:00

Firies V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats

Division 5A

Ardfert Football Club V Currow

Division 5B

Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia V Fossa

Annascaul/Lispole V Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Advertisement

Division 7

Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory GAA Club

Dromid/Waterville V Desmonds/Scartaglen

In Round 4 of the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League today An Ghaeltacht host Dingle at 12.30.

The game doubles up as a qualifier for the Comórtas Sinsear of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.