Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 17, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie
Division 2
Round 3
0-11 Kilgarvan v Currow 4-12

Tralee/St Brendan's Lee Strand Senior League Fixtures
Round 2
John Mitchels v St Pat's

Today

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League
Games at 3 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Division 1A
Austin Stacks V Rathmore 2:00
An Ghaeltacht V Killarney Legion
Listowel Emmets V Spa Killarney

Division 1B
Kenmare Shamrocks V Laune Rangers
Ballymacelligott V Keel/Listry
Dr. Crokes V John Mitchels

Division 3A
Kilcummin V Churchill
Na Gaeil V Glenflesk
Milltown/Castlemaine V St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia

Advertisement

Division 3B
Cordal V Ballyduff 11:00
St Senan's V Sneem/ Derrynane/ Templenoe/ Tuosist 1:00
Firies V Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pats

Division 5A
Ardfert Football Club V Currow

Division 5B
Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia V Fossa
Annascaul/Lispole V Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Advertisement

Division 7
Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory GAA Club
Dromid/Waterville V Desmonds/Scartaglen

In Round 4 of the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League today An Ghaeltacht host Dingle at 12.30.

The game doubles up as a qualifier for the Comórtas Sinsear of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry entertain Mayo this afternoon
Advertisement
Kerry up against Mayo tonight
Super and National Basketball Leagues continue today
Advertisement

Recommended

Men remain in custody following significant drugs seizure
Kerry entertain Mayo this afternoon
Kerry FC go down to Cork City
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus