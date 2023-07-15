Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Group 2
South Kerry 1-8 Laune Rangers 0-10
Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 3
Knocknagoshel 1-11 Skelligs Rangers 2-12
Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-6 Killarney Legion 0-8
Dr. Crokes 0-9 Churchill 3-10
Development League
Division 4
Cordal 3-6 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-5
Credit Union Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Ballydonoghue 11 6 2 3 196 173 23 14
Listry 11 6 2 3 163 141 22 14
Reenard 11 6 1 4 142 134 8 13
Fossa 10 6 1 3 166 148 18 13
Churchill 11 6 0 5 160 154 6 12
Annascaul 11 5 1 5 155 152 3 11
Knocknagoshel 11 3 3 5 133 143 -10 9
Skelligs Rangers 11 3 1 7 123 151 -28 7
Brosna 10 2 2 6 128 140 -12 6
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 11 0 0 11 136 259 -123 0
Credit Union Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 11 9 0 2 182 118 64 18
Firies 10 8 1 1 189 148 41 17
Fossa 10 7 1 2 158 132 26 15
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 11 6 0 5 156 150 6 12
Dr. Crokes 11 5 2 4 157 160 -3 12
Beaufort 10 5 2 3 138 150 -12 12
Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9
Desmonds 10 3 1 6 133 130 3 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7
Killarney Legion 11 2 3 6 147 175 -28 7
Tuosist 11 2 1 8 152 223 -71 5
Churchill 11 1 1 9 149 196 -47 3
Kerry Co. Board Development League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Waterville 5 4 0 1 27 19 8 8
Ballydonoghue 5 4 0 1 58 45 13 8
Cordal 5 3 0 2 57 48 9 6
Annascaul 5 3 0 2 41 30 11 6
St Pats Blennerville 5 1 0 4 32 67 -35 2
Sneem/Derrynane 5 0 0 5 12 18 -6 0
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
South Kerry 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
North Kerry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laune Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
TODAY:
Senior Football League
Division 2 Winners Play-Off Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 4:30
Division 3
Brosna home to Fossa 4:00
Division 6 @ 7; first named at home
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin
Valentia Young Islanders V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Beaufort V Fossa
St Michael's-Foilmore V Firies
Developmental League Div 4 Cup Final
Venue: Milltown
Waterville Frank Caseys V Ballydonoghue 6:00
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling County Championship
Semi-Finals @ 7
First named at home
Ballyduff V Causeway/Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Crotta/Kilmoyley