Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 15, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Group 2
South Kerry 1-8 Laune Rangers 0-10

Credit Union Senior Football League

Advertisement

Division 3
Knocknagoshel 1-11 Skelligs Rangers 2-12

Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-6 Killarney Legion 0-8
Dr. Crokes 0-9 Churchill 3-10

Development League
Division 4
Cordal 3-6 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-5

Advertisement

Credit Union Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ardfert Football Club 10 7 1 2 174 129 45 15
John Mitchels 10 7 0 3 159 111 48 14
Ballydonoghue 11 6 2 3 196 173 23 14
Listry 11 6 2 3 163 141 22 14
Reenard 11 6 1 4 142 134 8 13
Fossa 10 6 1 3 166 148 18 13
Churchill 11 6 0 5 160 154 6 12
Annascaul 11 5 1 5 155 152 3 11
Knocknagoshel 11 3 3 5 133 143 -10 9
Skelligs Rangers 11 3 1 7 123 151 -28 7
Brosna 10 2 2 6 128 140 -12 6
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 11 0 0 11 136 259 -123 0

Credit Union Senior Football Division 6
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Valentia Young Islanders 11 9 0 2 182 118 64 18
Firies 10 8 1 1 189 148 41 17
Fossa 10 7 1 2 158 132 26 15
Kerins O`Rahilly's 10 6 0 4 168 146 22 12
Milltown/Castlemaine 11 6 0 5 156 150 6 12
Dr. Crokes 11 5 2 4 157 160 -3 12
Beaufort 10 5 2 3 138 150 -12 12
Kilcummin 10 4 1 5 155 138 17 9
Desmonds 10 3 1 6 133 130 3 7
St Michael's-Foilmore 10 3 1 6 138 156 -18 7
Killarney Legion 11 2 3 6 147 175 -28 7
Tuosist 11 2 1 8 152 223 -71 5
Churchill 11 1 1 9 149 196 -47 3

Kerry Co. Board Development League Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Waterville 5 4 0 1 27 19 8 8
Ballydonoghue 5 4 0 1 58 45 13 8
Cordal 5 3 0 2 57 48 9 6
Annascaul 5 3 0 2 41 30 11 6
St Pats Blennerville 5 1 0 4 32 67 -35 2
Sneem/Derrynane 5 0 0 5 12 18 -6 0

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
South Kerry 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
North Kerry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laune Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

TODAY:

Senior Football League

Advertisement

Division 2 Winners Play-Off Final
Venue: Dr Crokes
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 4:30

Division 3
Brosna home to Fossa 4:00

Division 6 @ 7; first named at home
Castleisland Desmonds V Kilcummin
Valentia Young Islanders V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Beaufort V Fossa
St Michael's-Foilmore V Firies

Advertisement

Developmental League Div 4 Cup Final
Venue: Milltown
Waterville Frank Caseys V Ballydonoghue 6:00

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling County Championship
Semi-Finals @ 7
First named at home
Ballyduff V Causeway/Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Crotta/Kilmoyley

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus