Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 25, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Minor Football League
Division 1
Kenmare 4-20 An Ghaeltacht 3-5

East Kerry Football
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie
Rathmore 1-19 Listry 1-11
Dr Crokes 3-18 Fossa 1-10

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
sponsored by Lee Strand
Group B
John Mitchels 2-12 Na Gaeil 2-9

Today:

County Minor Football League
First named at home
Games at 1 unless otherwise stated

Division 1
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks

Division 2A
Tarbert V Spa
Ardfert V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2:30

Division 2B
Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine
Rathmore V Listowel Emmets 2:00

Division 4A
Duagh V Ballyduff

Division 4B
St Michael's-Foilmore V John Mitchels
Moyvane V Dingle

Division 6A
Renard - St. Mary's V Beaufort
Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory 3:00

Division 6B
St Senan's V Firies
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Annascaul/Lispole

Division 8
Dromid/Waterville V Kenmare Shamrocks

Handball's Munster juvenile championships take place in Glenbeigh at 11, against Cork with Glenbeigh players representing Kerry:
Dara harkin u12 singles.
Dillon Donna and Daryl Clifford u12 doubles.
Dawn Griffin u12 singles.
Kelsey sheahan and Lynn Kohler u12 doubles.
Cathal Clifford u13 singles.
Seamus Moriarty and Dara O'Connor u13 doubles.
Cloadgh quirke u13 singles.
Aidan Sheehan u14 singles.
Liam O'Connor u15 singles.
Lucas Riordan u16 singles.
Roisin king u16 singles.

[email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

