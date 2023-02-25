Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League

Division 1

Kenmare 4-20 An Ghaeltacht 3-5

East Kerry Football

Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie

Rathmore 1-19 Listry 1-11

Dr Crokes 3-18 Fossa 1-10



Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League

sponsored by Lee Strand

Group B

John Mitchels 2-12 Na Gaeil 2-9

Today:

County Minor Football League

First named at home

Games at 1 unless otherwise stated

Division 1

Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks

Division 2A

Tarbert V Spa

Ardfert V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2:30

Division 2B

Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine

Rathmore V Listowel Emmets 2:00

Division 4A

Duagh V Ballyduff

Division 4B

St Michael's-Foilmore V John Mitchels

Moyvane V Dingle

Division 6A

Renard - St. Mary's V Beaufort

Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory 3:00

Division 6B

St Senan's V Firies

Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Annascaul/Lispole

Division 8

Dromid/Waterville V Kenmare Shamrocks

Handball's Munster juvenile championships take place in Glenbeigh at 11, against Cork with Glenbeigh players representing Kerry:

Dara harkin u12 singles.

Dillon Donna and Daryl Clifford u12 doubles.

Dawn Griffin u12 singles.

Kelsey sheahan and Lynn Kohler u12 doubles.

Cathal Clifford u13 singles.

Seamus Moriarty and Dara O'Connor u13 doubles.

Cloadgh quirke u13 singles.

Aidan Sheehan u14 singles.

Liam O'Connor u15 singles.

Lucas Riordan u16 singles.

Roisin king u16 singles.