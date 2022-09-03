Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Barrett Cup
Reenard 3-12 Keel 0-13
Austin Stacks 1-8 Ballydonoghue 1-5
Churchill 2-7 Annascaul 1-8
Cahill Cup
Listry 2-10 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-12
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-12 Castlegregory GAA Club 0-12
Kerry Cup
Cordal 1-12 Moyvane 2-4
McElligott Cup
Fossa 3-10 John Mitchels 1-6
Beaufort 2-10 Spa Killarney 2-7
Kilcummin 3-8 Listowel Emmets 1-7
Molyneaux Cup
Dr. Crokes 3-11 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-8
Gneeveguilla 2-15 Kerins O'Rahilly's 4-8
Glenflesk 6-10 Laune Rangers 0-8
Rathmore 4-11 Austin Stacks 1-17
North Kerry Ladies Football
Under 15 District
Preliminary Round
St Kieran’s District 4-09 v North Kerry District 5-11
North Kerry Junior Hurling League Final
Lady’s Walk 2 - 11 Abbeydorney 1 – 10
North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
St. Brendan’s 2 - 8 Lixnaw 0 - 11
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's 7 - 9 Kilmoyley 2 - 4
All Ireland 60x30 Handball
Silver masters A singles final
Dominick Lynch, Kerry beat Ollie Ryan, Carlow 21-4, 21-3
Cahill Cup
Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Round 1), Firies V Ardfert Football Club 6:30
Kerry Cup
Venue: Clounmacon, (Round 1), Clounmacon V Scartaglin 6:00