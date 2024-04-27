Liverpool and West Ham draw

West Ham and Liverpool shared the spoils in the Premier League's lunchtime game.
2-all was the final score at the London Stadium, with Liverpool remaining 2 points off the top of the table.
Advertisement
West Ham and Liverpool shared the spoils in the Premier League's lunchtime game.
2-all was the final score at the London Stadium, with Liverpool remaining 2 points off the top of the table.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus