Liverpool and West Ham draw

Apr 27, 2024 14:59 By radiokerrysport
West Ham and Liverpool shared the spoils in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

2-all was the final score at the London Stadium, with Liverpool remaining 2 points off the top of the table.

