Man due in court this morning charged with assault of tourist in Killarney last month

A man is due to appear in court in Listowel later this morning, charged in connection with an assault on an elderly American tourist in Killarney last month.

The alleged assault and robbery occurred on Port Road in the town on Monday April 22nd.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday, following a search operation earlier in the day, and was held in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say the man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Listowel District Court at 10:30am this morning.