Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union SHL Division 1
St Brendan's 2-26 Dr. Crokes 0-4
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4-22 Tralee Parnells 0-6
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Crotta O`Neill's 4 4 0 0 94 57 37 8
Ballyduff 6 4 0 2 134 100 34 8
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 4 3 0 1 97 64 33 6
Lixnaw 5 3 0 2 87 89 -2 6
Abbeydorney 4 2 0 2 89 54 35 4
St Brendan's 5 2 0 3 109 84 25 4
Causeway 3 2 0 1 55 50 5 4
Ballyheigue 3 1 1 1 55 50 5 3
Tralee Parnells 6 1 1 4 76 138 -62 3
Dr. Crokes 6 0 0 6 56 166 -110 0
Féile na nGael Division 3 Hurling Final
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 3 - 12 St. Brendan's 2 - 5
Credit Union SFL
Division 5B
Dr. Crokes 0-16 Rathmore 0-9
Division 6A
Keel 1-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-6
Killarney Legion 2-15 Ballylongford 1-12
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 5 4 0 1 88 58 30 8
Valentia Young Islanders 4 3 0 1 54 49 5 6
Scartaglin 4 3 0 1 54 49 5 6
Sneem/Derrynane 4 2 1 1 44 40 4 5
Glenflesk (B Team) 4 2 0 2 43 47 -4 4
Laune Rangers (B Team) 4 1 1 2 54 60 -6 3
Rathmore (B Team) 5 0 1 4 56 70 -14 1
Finuge 4 0 1 3 44 64 -20 1
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballylongford 5 4 0 1 89 59 30 8
Fossa (B Team) 4 4 0 0 72 44 28 8
Killarney Legion (B Team) 5 3 1 1 82 62 20 7
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 5 3 0 2 96 65 31 6
Keel (B Team) 5 1 1 3 52 80 -28 3
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 4 1 0 3 58 51 7 2
Kilcummin (B Team) 3 0 0 3 42 62 -20 0
Desmonds (B Team) 3 0 0 3 13 81 -68 0
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 3
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-14 -v- Austin Stacks 3-11
East Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
Beaufort 5 - 09 Kenmare 4 - 07
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 1
Abbeydorney 00-04 v Castleisland Desmond’s 5-16
Today:
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Killarney Legion 6:30
Division 2
Fossa V Castleisland Desmonds 5:00
Division 3
Listry V Annascaul 7:00
Division 5B
Glenflesk V Laune Rangers 7:00
Finuge V Sneem/Derrynane 7:00
Division 6A,
Fossa V Castleisland Desmonds 7:00
An Ghaeltacht V Kilcummin 7:00
Division 6B
Dr. Crokes V Beaufort 7:00
Ballymacelligott V Kenmare Shamrocks 7:00