Sadio Mane rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion.

Sadio Mane was taken to hospital in Cameroon last night, after suffering a suspected concussion.

He'd given Senegal the lead in a 2-nil win over Cape Verde in the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, minutes after clashing heads with the opposition keeper.

Mane thanked people for their well wishes on social media, after he required assistance in leaving the pitch.

Senegal will play the winners of this evening's meeting of Mali and Equatorial Guinea in the last 8.

Morocco await the winners of this afternoon's heavyweight clash of Egypt and Ivory Coast.