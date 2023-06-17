Rowing season begins tomorrow

The rowing season gets underway tomoww, with 12 events in Kerry this year.
Callinafercy is first up tomorrow.
Mary B Teahan is PRO of the South and Mid Kerry Board and the Kerry Coastal Rowing Board
Advertisement
The rowing season gets underway tomoww, with 12 events in Kerry this year.
Callinafercy is first up tomorrow.
Mary B Teahan is PRO of the South and Mid Kerry Board and the Kerry Coastal Rowing Board
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus