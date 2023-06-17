Advertisement
Sport

Rowing season begins tomorrow

Jun 17, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Rowing season begins tomorrow
The rowing season gets underway tomoww, with 12 events in Kerry this year.

Callinafercy is first up tomorrow.

Mary B Teahan is PRO of the South and Mid Kerry Board and the Kerry Coastal Rowing Board

