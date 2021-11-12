Republic of Ireland play out nil-all draw with Portugal

The Republic of Ireland played out a nil-all draw with Portugal in their World Cup qualifier last night.

In a game of few chances at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland were unable to find a lead goal despite late pressure.

Portugal ended the game with ten men after Pepe received a second yellow card late on.

Advertisement

Captain Seamus Coleman has every faith in manager Stephen Kenny

Ireland's final group game against Luxembourg takes place on Sunday.

They beat Azerbaijan 3-1 in Baku last night.

Advertisement

The Republic of Ireland under-21s will look to get their European Championship qualification campaign back on track tonight.

Jim Crawford's side take on unbeaten Italy in a Group F clash at Tallaght, a month on from a disappointing loss to Montenegro.

Kick off is at 5.30.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland are in World Cup qualifying action tonight.

Lithuania are the visitors to Windsor Park.

Elsewhere, Scotland take on Moldova while England host Albania.