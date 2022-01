Ralf Rangnick has downplayed talk of dressing room discontent at Manchester United.

It's been reported that as many as 17 players are unhappy with the current situation at Old Trafford with them 7th in the Premier League table and a massive 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Interim boss Rangnick says dealing with dissatisfied members of his squad who aren't playing much is part of being at a big club