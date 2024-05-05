Rangers seek win to close gap on Celtic

Rangers need a win today if they're to keep the pressure up on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
The Gers take on Kilmarnock at 1pm.
Celtic are 6 points clear ahead of that game after yesterday's 3-0 win over Hearts.
