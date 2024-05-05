Advertisement
Sport

Rangers seek win to close gap on Celtic

May 5, 2024 09:41 By radiokerrysport
Rangers seek win to close gap on Celtic
Share this article

Rangers need a win today if they're to keep the pressure up on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers take on Kilmarnock at 1pm.

Celtic are 6 points clear ahead of that game after yesterday's 3-0 win over Hearts.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Racing in Sligo this afternoon
Advertisement
Dunbar 15th at Giro d'Italia
Leinster into Champions Cup final
Advertisement

Recommended

Racing in Sligo this afternoon
Dunbar 15th at Giro d'Italia
Leinster into Champions Cup final
Wilson into final of World Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus