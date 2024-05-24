Guardian reports that Erik ten Hag will be sacked as manager

The Guardian is reporting that Erik ten Hag will be sacked as Manchester United manager regardless of the outcome of tomorrow's FA Cup final.

The Dutchman has come under pressure after a poor Premier League season, with United finishing in eighth place.

United play Manchester City in tomorrow's final at Wembley.

Barcelona have confirmed head coach Xavi (pr: chavvy) will be leaving at the end of the season.

He announced in January he was stepping down - before making a U-turn and committing to seeing out his contract at the Catalan club.

Hansi Flick has reportedly already been lined up to become the new boss, with a verbal agreement understood to be in place.