Rally of the Lakes to be launched on Sunday

The International Rally of the Lakes, to take place in Killarney from April 29th to May 1st, will be launched on Sunday.

There are upwards of 200 entries to date, with a full allocation of cars expected when the event kicks off with a ceremonial start ramp in the town centre on Friday the 29th.

Kids' entertainment is planned on the Main Street before the rumble of the competing cars down the centre of town is sure to start the event off in a festival style!

The rally proper starts late on Saturday morning, with crews tackling 3 stages in the East Kerry area, before time to repair the car and change some tyres before going out and taking on the same 3 stages once more in the afternoon, giving crews over 100km of competitive driving which is sure to challenge some of the best drivers in the country.

As dawn breaks in the Kingdom on Sunday, the crews will have 8 stages ahead of them if they are to make history and add their name to the winner's list of the Rally of the Lakes. The iconic Molls Gap and Ballaghbeama stages are to run twice each before we head for Shanera and Caragh Lake to decide who takes the spoils at Sunday night's prize-giving at the Rally HQ in the Gleneagle Hotel, which also hosts the finish ramp.

For a rally first in 2022, the rally has 3 title sponsors ensuring that the rally is financially viable, with Rentokil Initial, who are title sponsors for the club's sister Historic Rally, Aherns.ie Motorgroup in Castleisland, as well as The Gleneagle Hotel and OSI who are long supporters of the prestigious event

The rally will be officially launched this Sunday in The Gleneagle Hotel, with proceedings getting underway at 3.

Event Clerk of the Course Darren McCormick stresses that all are welcome to attend an afternoon of chat and photographs which to the club is the official kickstart to the event.