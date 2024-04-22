Rally of the Lakes launched

Advertisement

The Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes was launched on Sunday.

Killarney and District Motor Club launched the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at the Gleneagle Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

The 43rd running of the biggest rally in Kerry will take place on May 4 and 5.

Rally fans can expect an action-packed weekend, beginning with the now-traditional ceremonial start on Main Street on Friday night.

Speaking at the launch clerk of the course Cormac Casey outlined some of the plans for this year’s rally and thanked the large group of people that have helped pull this event together.

“I'd like to welcome back to Assess Ireland who is the title sponsor for the second year and hopefully for many more years,” said Mr Casey.

“There are many moving parts that made this event possible and so many fantastic people behind those moving parts. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who knows who you are. I have been involved for many years and it is an absolute pleasure to work with such people.”

The rally returns to the Beara Peninsula on Saturday and the route will include classic favourites like Cod’s Head, Ardgroom and the Healy Pass.

Sunday’s route also features some new roads, as the rally heads to east Kerry with newer versions of old favourites on offer including a longer version of Gortnagane.

Returning too for 2024 is title sponsor Assess Ireland. - front runners when it comes to providing automotive and engineering inspection services. It provides a nationwide service through its network of engineers.

The Gleneagle Hotel and KC Print/The Killarney Advertiser are the event’s accommodation and publishing partners.