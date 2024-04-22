Advertisement
Rally of the Lakes launched

Apr 22, 2024
Rally of the Lakes launched
At the launch of the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Sunday were front from left, Conor Deasy (Assess Ireland CEO), Cllr Niall Kelleher (Mayor of Killarney), Shane O'Driscoll (Gleneagle Hotel) and Cormac Casey (KC Print and Clerk of the course). Also included are Isaac and Evan Casey, Anthony O'Connor, Kenneth and Des O'Neill, Thomas Randles (Killarney &amp; District Motor Club Chairman), James O'Brien (Assess Ireland) Dermot Healy, Colman Hegarty (Irish Tarmac Rally Championship), John Buttimer (Southern 4 Rally Championship), Mike Moriarty and Killarney &amp; District Motor Club members. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
Patrick O'Donoghue (Gleneagle Hotel), Conor Deasy (Assess Ireland CEO) and Cormac Casey ( KC Print and Clerk of the course) at the launch of the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Sunday .The rally will take place on May 4th and 5th. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

At the launch of the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Sunday were front from left, Thomas Randles (Killarney & District Motor Club Chairman), Conor Deasy (Assess Ireland CEO), Cormac Casey (KC Print and Clerk of the course) and Cllr Niall Kelleher Mayor of Killarney. Back from left are Liam Cronin, Dermot Healy, Noel O'Sullivan, Jean Sparling, Colman Hegarty (Irish Tarmac Rally Championship), John Buttimer (Southern 4 Rally Championship), Diarmuid Cronin, Laura Healy (Rally Events Secretary) and James O'Brien (Assess Ireland). The rally will take place on May 4th and 5th. Picture: Eamonn Keogh

Thomas Randles (Killarney & District Motor Club Chairman), Conor Deasy (Assess Ireland CEO) , Noel O'Sullivan and Cormac Casey (KC Print and Clerk of the course) at the launch of the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Sunday .The rally will take place on May 4th and 5th. Picture: Eamonn Keogh
The Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes was launched on Sunday.

Killarney and District Motor Club launched the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes at the Gleneagle Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

The 43rd running of the biggest rally in Kerry will take place on May 4 and 5.

Rally fans can expect an action-packed weekend, beginning with the now-traditional ceremonial start on Main Street on Friday night.

Speaking at the launch clerk of the course Cormac Casey outlined some of the plans for this year’s rally and thanked the large group of people that have helped pull this event together.
“I'd like to welcome back to Assess Ireland who is the title sponsor for the second year and hopefully for many more years,” said Mr Casey.

“There are many moving parts that made this event possible and so many fantastic people behind those moving parts. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who knows who you are. I have been involved for many years and it is an absolute pleasure to work with such people.”

The rally returns to the Beara Peninsula on Saturday and the route will include classic favourites like Cod’s Head, Ardgroom and the Healy Pass.

Sunday’s route also features some new roads, as the rally heads to east Kerry with newer versions of old favourites on offer including a longer version of Gortnagane.

Returning too for 2024 is title sponsor Assess Ireland. - front runners when it comes to providing automotive and engineering inspection services. It provides a nationwide service through its network of engineers.

The Gleneagle Hotel and KC Print/The Killarney Advertiser are the event’s accommodation and publishing partners.

