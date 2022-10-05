Advertisement
Sport

Rally Co-Driver Paul Nagle Announces Retirement

Oct 5, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Rally Co-Driver Paul Nagle Announces Retirement
Killarney's Paul Nagle has announced the he will retire after the World Rally Championship event in Spain later this month.

In a Tweet this morning, he said "It’s has been one hell of a rollarcoster and the memories and friends I made will last a lifetime. Lived the dream."

Nagle and Waterford driver Craig Breen finished 19th in last weekend's Rally New Zealand.

Rally Spain is due to take place in Catalunya from the 20th to the 23rd of October.

John Drummey asked Paul if it was a difficult decision to reach.

