Racing at Sligo this evening; York features Juddmonte

Aug 23, 2023 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Racing at Sligo this evening; York features Juddmonte Racing at Sligo this evening; York features Juddmonte
There's a seven-race card at Sligo this evening, with the first off at ten-past-5.

The one-million pound Juddmonte International Stakes is the feature as the Ebor Festival at York gets underway.

