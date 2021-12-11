Provincial action continues today

Clough-Ballacolla are looking to become the first team from Laois in 20 years to reach a Leinster club hurling final.

They take on Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals.

Throw-in in Portlaoise is at quarter-past-6.

Dr Hyde Park hosts the first of this weekend’s Connacht club football semi-finals.

2019’s beaten finalists Padraig Pearses are hoping to return to the final.

The Roscommon champions play their Galway counterparts Mountbellew-Moylough from 1.30.