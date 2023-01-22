Advertisement
Premier League look ahead

Jan 22, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Premier League look ahead
Manchester United are unbeaten in ten matches in all competitions going into today's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Their recent form has seen them rise into the Champions League qualification places and they'll be up to third in the table if they avoid defeat in north London this afternoon.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at half-past-4.

Before that second placed Manchester City welcome Wolves to the Etihad.

While Leeds and Brentford is at Elland Road with both of those games underway from 2-o'clock.

