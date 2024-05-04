Kerry in action across the day in Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Platinum Series

Kerry are today contesting Stage 1 of the Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Platinum Series at Padraig Pearses in Roscommon:
FT: 1-4 Kerry -v- Tyrone 1-7
FT: 0-6 Kerry -v- Galway 2-6
Kerry -v- Carlow – 5.00
