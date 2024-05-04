Ipswich back in Premier League

Ipswich have gained promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the regular Championship season with a 2-nil victory over Huddersfield.

The result sends their opponents down, while Birmingham will also join Huddersfield in League One next season, despite beating Norwich 1-nil.

Plymouth confirmed their second-tier status with a 1-nil win against Hull, while Blackburn did likewise as they triumphed 2-nil at champions Leicester.

Sheffield Wednesday also stayed up after getting past Sunderland 2-nil.

Leeds will have to settle for the play-offs after losing 2-1 to Southampton - who'll also compete for the final top-flight promotion place.

West Brom eased past Preston 3-nil to secure a top six finish.

Already relegated Rotherham finished off their campaign with a 5-2 thrashing of Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Stoke thumped Bristol City 4-nil, Middlesbrough were 3-1 winners against Watford, Coventry lost 2-1 to QPR and Swansea were beaten 1-nil at home by Millwall.