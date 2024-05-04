Advertisement
Sport

Ipswich back in Premier League

May 4, 2024 15:13 By radiokerrysport
Ipswich back in Premier League
Share this article

Ipswich have gained promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the regular Championship season with a 2-nil victory over Huddersfield.

The result sends their opponents down, while Birmingham will also join Huddersfield in League One next season, despite beating Norwich 1-nil.

Plymouth confirmed their second-tier status with a 1-nil win against Hull, while Blackburn did likewise as they triumphed 2-nil at champions Leicester.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday also stayed up after getting past Sunderland 2-nil.

Leeds will have to settle for the play-offs after losing 2-1 to Southampton - who'll also compete for the final top-flight promotion place.

West Brom eased past Preston 3-nil to secure a top six finish.

Advertisement

Already relegated Rotherham finished off their campaign with a 5-2 thrashing of Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Stoke thumped Bristol City 4-nil, Middlesbrough were 3-1 winners against Watford, Coventry lost 2-1 to QPR and Swansea were beaten 1-nil at home by Millwall.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC underage review
Advertisement
Cork through to face Kerry in Ladies Munster Senior football final
Walshe breaks 28 year old record
Advertisement

Recommended

Cork through to face Kerry in Ladies Munster Senior football final
Walshe breaks 28 year old record
Arsenal 4 points clear in Premier League
Kerry FC underage review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus