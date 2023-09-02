Pole position for Sainz

Carlos Sainz will start from the front at Formula One's Italian Grand Prix.
He sealed Ferrari's 23rd pole position at Monza, pipping runaway championship leader Max Verstappen - who was second quickest in the Red Bull.
Advertisement
Carlos Sainz will start from the front at Formula One's Italian Grand Prix.
He sealed Ferrari's 23rd pole position at Monza, pipping runaway championship leader Max Verstappen - who was second quickest in the Red Bull.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus