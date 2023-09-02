Advertisement
Sport

Pole position for Sainz

Sep 2, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Carlos Sainz will start from the front at Formula One's Italian Grand Prix.

He sealed Ferrari's 23rd pole position at Monza, pipping runaway championship leader Max Verstappen - who was second quickest in the Red Bull.

