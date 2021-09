Britain's Lando Norris will start on pole in an F1 race for the first time in his career.

The McLaren driver qualified fastest for the Russian Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz - while George Russell finished an impressive third for Williams.

Lewis Hamilton's late spin means he'll go from fourth for Mercedes.

His championship rival Max Verstappen will have to start from the back of the grid, having changed his Red Bull engine one too many times.