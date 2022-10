Max Verstappen's put himself in a great position to win his second world title at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, after putting himself on pole.

The Red Bull driver, who will retain the championship if he wins and sets the fastest lap, was quickest in qualifying.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third respectively.

Lewis Hamilton came in sixth, ahead of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while fellow Brit Lando Norris will go from 10th.