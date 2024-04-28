Advertisement
Sport

O'Sullivan begins second round match this morning

Apr 28, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrysport
At the World Championship in Sheffield this morning, seven time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his second round match against Ryan Day.

Stephen Maguire resumes 10 frames to 6 up on Shaun Murphy.

