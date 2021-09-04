Advertisement
Sport

Offaly Boss Excited To Welcome Tomás Ó Sé To Management Team

Sep 4, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
John Maughan says he's looking forward to welcoming Tomás Ó Sé to Offaly.

The former Kerry All-Ireland winner was announced as an addition to the Faithful County's management team.

He's been speaking to John Duggan.

