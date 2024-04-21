Joe O'Connor leads former world champion Mark Selby by seven frames to two in a race to ten in their first round World Snooker Championship match at the Crucible.
That match resumes tomorrow afternoon.
Advertisement
Joe O'Connor leads former world champion Mark Selby by seven frames to two in a race to ten in their first round World Snooker Championship match at the Crucible.
That match resumes tomorrow afternoon.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus