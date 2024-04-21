Advertisement
Sport

O'Connor leads former world champion

Apr 21, 2024 16:58 By radiokerrysport
O'Connor leads former world champion
Share this article

Joe O'Connor leads former world champion Mark Selby by seven frames to two in a race to ten in their first round World Snooker Championship match at the Crucible.

That match resumes tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

County Matchplay Championships review
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
KDL review
Sport

KDL review

Apr 21, 2024 18:13
Advertisement

Recommended

Dairy farmers in Kerry granted official Producer Organisation status
Two Aontú candidates in Kerry will launch campaigns tomorrow
MMR vaccination clinics continue across Kerry
Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus