Novak Djokovic wins quarter final at Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is into the semi finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The ten time winner beat American Taylor Fritz by 3 sets to 1.
Djokovic will now face Jannik Sinner.
The Italian fourth seed advanced courtesy of a straight sets victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev in Melbourne.
In the women's singles, second seed Aryna Sabalenka had the measure of Barbora Krejcikova on a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline.
Sabalenka will now play American teenager Coco Gauff in the semi finals.