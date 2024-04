Here at home, Noel King has returned to domestic football as the new boss of Dundalk.

The Lilywhites were without a manager since parting with Stephen O'Donnell last week.

The 67 year old hasn't worked in the League of Ireland for 21 years having recently been in charge of the Shelbourne women's team.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Longford Town and Cork City meet in the First Division at 7:30pm.