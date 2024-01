Niamh Carmody is the new captain of the Kerry Ladies senior football team.

The Finuge St Senans player takes over from Siofra O'Shea

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Corca Dhuibhne & Anna Galvin of Southern Gaels will be vice captains.

Advertisement

Kerry begin their Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign away to Dublin on Saturday January 20th.

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long