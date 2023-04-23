Advertisement
Sport

Newcastle Host Spurs In Big Premier League Fixture

Apr 23, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
Newcastle Host Spurs In Big Premier League Fixture
Both of today's Premier League games kick off at 2.

It's Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park.

Bournemouth versus West Ham at the Vitality Stadium.

In the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen play Rangers at 4.30.

There was a noon kick off for the Championship game involving West Brom and Sunderland.

Arsenal are in Germany for the first leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg from 2.30.

In the Women's Super League, it's Liverpool against Brighton, Reading versus Everton, and Tottenham at home to Aston Villa, all from 2pm.

Manchester City play West Ham from 6.45.

