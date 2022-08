The new Premier League season gets underway tonight with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he wants his team to "raise the bar" from what they achieved last season.

It's only four months since he oversaw a 3-nil win over his old club at Selhurst Park - and they finished 12th.

Arsenal have since made some impressive signings, like Gabriel Jesus ((pron: jay-zeus)) from Manchester City.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 8-o'clock.