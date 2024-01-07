Advertisement
Sport

Naas abandoned

Jan 7, 2024 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Naas abandoned
Share this article

A seven race card was abandoned at Naas earlier after just one race due to fog.

That race was won by the Willie Mullins trained 'Night and Day.'

Today's card will now take place on Friday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
Advertisement
Man City advance in FA Cup
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Advertisement

Recommended

Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
Calls for three councils to apply pressure to ensure Shannon Estuary is prioritised
Lisowski through to quarter-finals at the Masters
Provincial GAA wrap
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus