Na Gaeil are into the final of the Intermediate Club Football Championship.

The last four saw them defeat Castleisland Desmonds 1-19 to 11 points.

Beaufort and Rathmore meet today in the second Semi-Final.

That throws-in at 1 in Fitzgerald Stadium and is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Derek Moynihan, Rathmore

Eanna O’Malley, Beaufort