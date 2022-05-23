Advertisement
Sport

Munster's URC Quarter Final Fixture Confirmed

May 23, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Fixture details have been revealed for the Quarter Finals of the United Rugby Championship.

Munster face an away trip to Ulster, which will take place on Friday week, June 3rd at 7:35pm in Kingspan Stadium.

The remaining 3 quarter finals are on the following day.

The all South African clash of Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks is at 12:45, Leinster host Glasglow Warriors in the RDS at 3:15, while the second of the two South African based quarter finals has DHL Stormers against Edinburgh from 6.

