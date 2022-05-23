Munster's URC Quarter Final Fixture Confirmed

Fixture details have been revealed for the Quarter Finals of the United Rugby Championship.

Munster face an away trip to Ulster, which will take place on Friday week, June 3rd at 7:35pm in Kingspan Stadium.

The remaining 3 quarter finals are on the following day.

Advertisement

The all South African clash of Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks is at 12:45, Leinster host Glasglow Warriors in the RDS at 3:15, while the second of the two South African based quarter finals has DHL Stormers against Edinburgh from 6.