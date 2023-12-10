Advertisement
Sport

Munster Slip Up In Champions Cup Opener

Dec 10, 2023 12:38 By radiokerrysport
Munster Slip Up In Champions Cup Opener
Munster had to settle for a 17-all draw against Bayonne in their opening Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 clash at Thomond Park last night.

The French side came with a late surge to score a converted try three minutes from the end.

In Pool 2, Bath defeated Ulster 37-14.

At 3.15pm today in Pool 4, defending Champions La Rochelle host Leinster today in a repeat of last season's final.

At the same time, Leicester Tigers take on the Stormers.

The action gets underway today with Sale playing host to Stade Francais at 1pm.

Finishing off the day is the meeting of Racing 92 and Harlequins at 5:30pm.

