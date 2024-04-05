Munster side named

The Munster squad has been named for Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 clash away to Northampton Saints.

Tadhg Beirne captains the side with two changes to the team that beat Cardiff last week as RG Snyman recovers from an illness to start with Simon Zebo returning to the side on the wing.

It will be a proud day for Jeremy Loughman as he starts on his 100th Munster appearance just over six years since making his debut for the province.

An appeal hearing will take place this afternoon regarding John Ryan’s suspension with the prop named among the replacements pending the outcome of the hearing.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Zebo and Shane Daly on either wing.

The half-back and centre partnerships are unchanged as Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch keep their places in the side.

Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Beirne and Snyman in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV with Coombes continuing his record of starting every game so far this season.

Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Ryan provide the front row back-up with Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover. Similar to Coombes, Ahern and Kendellen have also featured in all 17 competitive games so far this year.

Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Calvin Nash (leg) was unavailable.

Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter and Robbie Henshaw are all fit for Leinster's Investec Champions Cup last-16 clash with Leicester at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Garry Ringrose though misses out through injury.

Caelan Doris will captain the side for the first time in Europe.

Connacht welcome Six Nations winners Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham back into their starting 15 for tomorrow's Challenge Cup last 16 tie with Pau.

Caolin Blade also starts after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Iain Henderson returns to the Ulster line up for Sunday's clash with Montpellier, with Alan O'Connor returning to the side alongside Henderson in the second row, while Stewart Moore starts at full back.