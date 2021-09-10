Munster Senior Women team named for Interprovincial Championship decider

The Munster Senior Women team has been named for Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 clash with Leinster at Energia Park.

Munster will be aiming to win the Women's Interprovincial Championship for the first time since 2017.

The province currently lead Leinster by one-point in the Women's Interprovincial Championship table.

Advertisement

Head Coach Matt Brown has made three changes to the starting fifteen which secured a hard-fought 31-7 victory over Connacht at Musgrave Park in Round 2.

There is one change in the forwards with Anna Caplice coming in to the starting side to take her place at blindside flanker. She will be joined by Maeve Óg O'Leary and captain Sarah Quin in the back-row.

Caplice's inclusion in the back-row means that last week's Vodafone Player of the Match Clodagh O'Halloran moves to the second-row where she will partner Siobhán McCarthy.

Advertisement

The front-row remains unchanged from last weekend with Chloe Pearse, Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy starting together again.

In the backs, the half-back partnership of Muirne Wall and vice-captain Nicole Cronin continues for the third successive game.

Stephanie Nunan comes into the starting side to take her place at inside centre where she will partner Alana McInerney.

Advertisement

Chisom Ugwueru and Stephanie Carroll remain on the wings while Aoife Doyle comes into the side at full-back.

Munster: Aoife Doyle; Chisom Ugwueru, Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Stephanie Carroll; Nicole Cronin, Muirne Wall; Chloe Pearse, Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy; Siobhán McCarthy, Clodagh O'Halloran; Anna Caplice, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Sarah Quin (C).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird, Aoife Moore, Laura Delaney, Aaliyah Te Pou, Edel Murphy, Gemma Lane, Rachel Allen, Aoife Corey.