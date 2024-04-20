Advertisement
Munster play today in URC

Apr 20, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Munster play today in URC
Leinster and Munster are both in South Africa as the URC action continues this weekend.

Leo Cullen's men face the Lions at 2pm Irish Time while the Reds go to the Stormers at five past 4.

Shane Jennings starts at fullback for Connacht in their game with Zebre at 7:35pm.

A 79th minute penalty from John Cooney has given Ulster a 19-17 win over Cardiff in the URC.

David McCann's second half try helped hand Richie Murphy a win in his first home game since taking over as head coach.

That result leaves Ulster in a tie for 5th place in the table.

