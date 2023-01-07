Munster men win; women starts Interpros today

A pair of Scott Buckley tries helped Munster to a 33-points to 3 bonus point win over the Emirates Lions to move back up to fifth in the URC last night.

The Vodacom Bulls leapfrogged Ulster to third in the table with a 29-points to 14 bonus point win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

This evening, Connacht have a must-win game against the Cell C Sharks with kick-off at the Sportsground at 5.15.

Robert Baloucoune earns his 50th Ulster cap in their lunchtime game away to Benetton.

And Harry Byrne makes his first Leinster start since April as they face the Ospreys in Swansea.

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship gets underway at Energia Park this afternoon with Leinster facing Connacht.

Then Musgrave Park hosts Munster’s meeting with Ulster.