Munster Hurling Final Round-Robin Concludes Today

May 22, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Munster Hurling Final Round-Robin Concludes Today
GAELIC GAMES

Waterford's year could be over today as they face Clare in a must-win Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash in Ennis.

Clare are already assured of a place in the provincial decider.

The Deise need a victory and to hope that Tipperary will draw with or defeat Cork to be sure of progress to the All Ireland championship.

A win for the Rebels would see them qualify in third place.

Both games throw in at 4pm.

***

Wexford and Offaly meet in the second preliminary round match in southern section of the Tailteann Cup today.

The Model county were victorious when the sides met in the Leinster championship earlier this year.

Throw in is at 2pm in Enniscorthy and the winners will play Wicklow in the next round.

***

The Under 20 All Ireland hurling champions will be decided this afternoon.

Kilkenny meet Limerick at Semple Stadium in the final at 1:30pm.

***

The Ulster Senior Ladies Football final takes place today.

Holders Armagh and Donegal meet in Clones from 3.45pm.

