It's been a dream return to Munster for Simon Zebo.

He scored two tries as the province beat the Sharks 42-17 in their United Rugby Championship game at Thomond Park.

Gavin Coombes also touched down twice as Munster earned a bonus point by scoring six tries in total.

Leinster beat the Bulls by 31 points to 3 to collect a bonus point at the Aviva Stadium.

Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter, James Tracy and Ross Byrne touched down.